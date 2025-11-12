Valuing our veterans

Pictured, local veteran Fred Harres takes part in Saturday’s Veterans Parade in style by cruising Main Street on a tricycle en route to Columbia American Legion Post 581.

Residents of Monroe County came together as they do every year to show their patriotism and celebrate those members of the armed forces who have served this country throughout its history.

This year, Veterans Day events in the county placed special emphasis on the Army, Navy and Marines as these three branches of the military celebrated their 250th anniversary.

The City of Waterloo hosted its annual Veterans Day observance at the Waterloo High School auditorium Monday evening.

During the event, the Metzger-Crook VFW Post 6504 Honor Guard presented and retired the colors, HOPE Church Pastor Josh Boyer offered opening prayer and benediction and Post 6504 Auxiliary President Carol Schilling led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Representing Waterloo High School, English teacher Kelly Briesacher offered a welcome to those in attendance, and Makayla Foster and Cecily Stiening both read poems to the crowd concerning the meaning and importance of veterans and their service.

Waterloo Mayor Stan Darter, a Vietnam War veteran, led the ceremony, introducing speakers and later offering sentiments of his own.

“Veterans Day is more than a date on the calendar,” Darter said. “It is a moment of unity, a time for our community and our nation to say thank you. Thank you for answering the call to serve. Thank you for standing watch so that we may live in peace. And thank you for embodying the values that make our country strong – duty, honor, courage and sacrifice.”

He also offered special recognition for the Army, Navy and Marine branches of the military and their respective veterans in attendance, welcoming these veterans to receive a commemorative challenge coin.

“Together, these three branches have shaped the course of American history and continue to define the strength of our military today,” Darter said. “Their 250 years of service remind us that freedom is never guaranteed, it is earned, protected and renewed by each generation that chooses to serve.”

Among the other speakers Monday night was American Legion Post 747 Commander Clyde Heller, who also placed special emphasis on the 250th anniversary, discussing how these branches came to be, established because of the need to protect the U.S. on land and at sea.

“This came with much sacrifice as the newly formed military was poorly equipped,” Heller said. “Our freedoms we take for granted today were hard-fought by the soldiers and sailors in the early United States. We salute our service members present for carrying out the dedication in service of the original branches, and through that, giving birth later to the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Command.”

For those citizens who do not find themselves drawn to military service, Heller urged them to be active and responsible civically, particularly by being an informed voter.

Post 6504 Senior Vice Commander Paul Smith also spoke, voicing a sentiment of gratitude for those individuals who choose to wear the uniform and further describing them as “living examples of bravery, discipline and selflessness.”

The featured speaker for the evening was Master Sgt. Kevin Booher of Waterloo.

Introduced by Darter, Booher currently serves as an Aircraft Inspection Lead and Master Sergeant with the 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott Air Force Base.

Originally from Clarks Mills, Pa., he earned his certification in drafting and design before enlisting in the Air Force in 1997, completing basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, followed by technical training at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas and Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida to become an F-15 maintenance technician.

Booher’s assignments through the years took him to England and North Carolina before he returned home to civilian life, though he quickly found himself back in the service, ascending the ranks and traveling to several states and internationally, ultimately winding up in Waterloo and Scott Air Force Base.

Booher spoke about his own experience with military service, describing how taking the oath to serve is something that sticks with someone whether they are wearing their uniform or not.

“Service doesn’t end when the uniform is hung in the closet,” Booher said. “For some of us, it is still our calling today. And even when the uniform comes off, the oath remains in our hearts. This year, that oath feels especially meaningful.”

He, too, spoke about the 250th anniversary, also discussing those first veterans and the drive they felt to serve and protect their newborn nation.

“Those first service members weren’t soldiers and sailors by profession,” Booher said. “They were farmers, merchants and printers who saw what they love being threatened, raised their hand and said, ‘I’ll go.’ They did not serve because they loved to fight. They served because they loved what they were fighting for. Their families, their communities, their freedoms and the idea that a free people could govern themselves.”

Booher continued to speak about his military experience, the relationships he made and the work he did, emphasizing one particular life lesson he took away.

“Those moments of service taught me something that stays with me every day I continue to wear the uniform, and that is, ‘What you do matters. Even when nobody sees it, and even if nobody understands,’” Booher said.

He went on to describe one experience as a veteran, that of feeling like you haven’t given enough.

Booher spoke about hearing words of thanks from civilians only to think of those he served beside and the time they gave and the scars they were left with.

He addressed his fellow veterans as he spoke to this point, emphasizing that what they gave was indeed enough and pointing out Veterans Day is truly about appreciating individual veterans and their service.

“That is why Veterans Day is not about celebrating war. It is about celebrating and honoring the depth of what someone is willing to risk for someone else,” Booher said.

With performances throughout the ceremony by WHS and Gibault Catholic High School students, the ceremony came to a close with Ryan Brandt and Russel Rolf performing taps.

The Veterans Day observance in Waterloo continued into Tuesday, with members of the community gathering at the Veterans Memorial in Lakeview Park for the traditional laying of the wreath.

In Columbia, Veterans Day festivities began with the Veterans Honor-Que on Friday with a BBQ and beer dance and then a parade, car show, kickball tournament and outdoor music throughout Saturday.

The community’s annual Veterans Day ceremony took place at American Legion Post 581 on Tuesday morning.

The Post 581 Honor Guard presented and retired the colors, Post 581 Chaplain Steve Barrett offered a prayer and music was once again provided by the Belleville Community Band.

Columbia Mayor Bob Hill spoke early in the ceremony, offering thanks to those veterans in attendance, speaking to the importance of honoring service members outside of Veterans Day and attesting to Columbia’s appreciation of its veterans.

“Today we come together as a community to recognize and honor the men and women who have worn the uniform for the United States armed services,” Hill said. “Your service, sacrifice and dedication have safeguarded the freedoms we cherish every day.”

Post 581 Auxiliary President Clara Schaefer also offered her thoughts, voicing thanks and providing a brief history lesson on the holiday’s origins.

“As Americans, we appreciate the freedom we enjoy,” Schaefer said. “Today, we recognize those who have protected and continue to protect our way of life. Originally called Armistice Day, this day was conceived as a tribute to the Americans who sacrificed their lives in World War I. Now Veterans Day honors all veterans who have served in any war before or after World War I. We remember those who fought and died to protect us. We honor those who serve and are currently serving.”

Post 581 Past Commander Greg Smith led the ceremony, though he also offered closing remarks.

His speech opened with the story of William Shemin, a World War I veteran who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic service rescuing wounded comrades while under fire.

That award came just 10 years ago as Shemin, a Jewish soldier, faced discrimination, with his peers recommending him for the honor only for it to be downgraded to a Distinguished Service Cross. He showed great humility, however, saying, “War is not about medals. I love my country. I love my men. That’s all that counts.”

Smith went on to speak about other instances of veterans both historically and recently displaying great heroism and humility, such as those soldiers earlier this year who responded to a shooting at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

“Only about 6 percent of American adults today have served in the military, yet it is this small and talented group that enables our communities to function,” Smith said. “Chances are that if you surveyed your local police or fire departments, you would find that a disproportionately high percentage of their members are veterans. When an emergency hits, there is a good chance that it is a veteran who is first to respond.”

He further spoke about the flash floods in Texas earlier this year, with Coast Guard rescue swimmer Scott Ruskan and his crew saving lives throughout the incident.

He noted the contributions veterans make in their communities even as they exit the service.

“Veterans make our neighborhoods better,” Smith said. “By virtue of your attendance here, you have shown an appreciation for veterans. The people here are veterans, friends of veterans, families of veterans, co-workers of veterans and neighbors of veterans. It is up to us to ensure that every veteran feels that his or her service to this country is appreciated by their fellow Americans.”

Smith went on to speak about the sacrifices veterans make and how civilians can best show their appreciation.

“There is no better way to thank a veteran for their service than to let him or her know that we got their back,” Smith said. “After all, veterans have had America’s back for 250 years, humbly and proudly keeping our nation free, no matter the danger. Just ‘doing their job,’ as an Army sergeant from World War I and a Coast Guard rescue swimmer from 2025 alike would say with the same measure of modesty.”

The featured speaker for Columbia’s ceremony was John Conrad, who helped organize the program and centered his speech around the USS Columbia submarine’s 30th anniversary.

Throughout his speech, Conrad repeatedly touched on the concept of first responders, remarking that veterans and their supporters – and thus the community of Columbia – are all first responders.

He commented on the many ways the city has shown its support for veterans over the years, including bringing in the Doughboy Monument, establishing American Legion Memorial Park and turning out for the aforementioned Honor-Que festivities.

“This is only a sampling of some of the truly great patriot acts, displays, events and permanent fixtures that grace Columbia,” Conrad said. “We have an entire town of first responders when it comes to patriotism and community service.”

Discussing USS Columbia, he noted the submarine which received its name from the Monroe County community and several other Columbia municipalities around the country celebrated its 30th year of service on Oct. 9.

The vessel was commissioned by the U.S. Navy on Oct. 9, 1995 at the North Lake Naval Base at New London, Connecticut.

The USS Columbia was launched Sept. 14, 1994, with First Lady Hillary Clinton christening the boat and Columbia’s own Lucy Ebersohl riding down the plankway aboard the submarine, joined at the event by her husband Legionnaire and Alderman Gene Ebersohl.

Conrad’s discussion of the USS Columbia continued as he spoke about the community’s continuing relationship with the vessel through the years.

At the end of his speech, he returned to the subject of first responders, saying that spirit has been at the heart of Columbia for over 150 years.

“May God bless us all this Veterans day and protect our sailors aboard the USS Columbia and all our service members at sea, in the air, at home, everywhere around the world and in space,” Conrad said. “Here’s to you my fellow Columbians. Thank you for showing up here today and every day.”

Various other Veterans Day observances took place throughout Monroe County, with a private event in Valmeyer among them.

Notably, Columbia Middle School hosted its own ceremony Monday morning to help students appreciate why they were getting a day off on Tuesday.

The school welcomed veterans and community members as students honored service members. Navy veteran Dr. Trey Warren was a featured speaker at this event.