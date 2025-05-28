Valmeyer Road plans unclear

While a bid was awarded for the second phase of a Centerville Road reconstruction project during the May 19 meeting of the Columbia City Council, the city has not yet determined how it will repair another important thoroughfare.

Heavy rains forced the closure of Valmeyer Road from D Road to Bluff Road on April 11, although there have been recurring issues on that portion of road for the past three decades.

Last Monday, Columbia Engineer Chris Smith reported that an ongoing conversation has yet to produce a solution to keep Valmeyer Road from repeated issues due to its proximity to Carr Creek.

Smith said he and other engineers are “analyzing a couple of options besides the ones we already have. We have another option that might be the one we want to do.”

Smith said he is waiting for “sizing on hydraulic pipes” before moving forward, an effort coordinated with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources due to the involvement of a body of water.

Columbia City Administrator Doug Brimm added the city is exploring installation of three-sided arch culverts, a process similar to how the city handled issues along the GM&O Heritage Trail through the Gedern Village subdivision several years ago.

“The idea is that may also provide an additional access route to Meadow Ridge Park in anticipation of the future installation of sidewalks along D Road up to The Pines subdivision,” Brimm said.

Meadow Ridge Park is located just north of Valmeyer Road at 253 Bradington Drive.

Columbia Mayor Bob Hill also reiterated the “hill” from D Road to Valmeyer Road is under the jurisdiction of a county road district, although sidewalks are needed in that area.

“Hopefully we can come to an agreement with (Monroe County) and work on a project up there (on D Road) and connect the sidewalks to the rest of Valmeyer (Road),” Hill said.

A county project to repair a bridge on Bluff Road just north of Valmeyer Road is expected to begin this week.

Part of Valmeyer Road was scheduled to be closed during the bridge project prior to the most recent roadway collapse.

While a timetable for construction on that roadway is still to be determined, a separate road project will begin later this summer.

Aldermen approved a bid for the second phase of reconstruction of Centerville Road, with Baxmeyer Construction awarded the project in the amount of $651,991.77.

Smith said work on the project would likely begin in late summer or early fall as other contracts are finalized and project structures are ordered.

Smith also noted water and sewer infrastructure will be relocated during the Centerville Road project, moving the infrastructure outside of the “pavement footprint” of the roadway.

Smith explained the relocation of mains and “laterals” will potentially lower the cost to property owners who may need to replace water lines to their homes in the future.

The next council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. June 2 at City Hall.