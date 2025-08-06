Valmeyer police chief retiring

Marty Seitz

The Village of Valmeyer is preparing for the departure of Marty Seitz as its police chief in early 2026, it was announced last month.

Current Valmeyer Police Department officer Terry Marquardt will take over as chief when Seitz steps down.

Seitz will continue in a part-time role with the department once Marquardt is sworn in.

“I love the town, love the village and the residents,” Seitz said, noting he and his children will continue to be a part of the Valmeyer community.

Seitz has been with the department for nearly a decade, taking over five years ago when chief Tom Andres retired in 2020 following a 23-year career in Valmeyer.

Highlights of Seitz’s time in Valmeyer include being the first responder to a scene in rural Valmeyer in May 2022 where his actions led to saving the life of a young boy who nearly drowned.

During an official recognition by the village later that year, Seitz said, “It is truly my honor to serve the Village of Valmeyer,” he began. “I am blessed to work where I work and live where I live. We truly do have a wonderful place here. I always joke it’s a little piece of heaven.”

Also in 2022, Seitz was commended by 24th Judicial Circuit Court Lucas Liefer, who was serving as Monroe County state’s attorney at the time.

A phone call by Seitz resulted in a Florida man traveling back to Monroe County to turn himself in related to charges of stealing funds in 2019 from St. John’s United Church in Valmeyer, leading to a conviction and restitution payments to the church.

Liefer thanked the VPD and Seitz specifically for his work on the case.

Later in 2022, Seitz discovered “extensive damage” to businesses inside the Rock City business complex which resulted in four felony charges of criminal damage to property in excess of $100,000.

Due to Seitz’s immediate coordination with Illinois State Police, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Freeburg, Millstadt and Smithton police departments, four suspects were charged, with two in custody within 48 hours of discovering the damage.

Seitz said the decision to retire from the full-time leadership position is “bittersweet,” adding he will be “exploring other options” while continuing to serve part-time.

In response to Seitz’s diminished role next year, the village board took action in July to keep the VPD fully staffed by voting to hire former Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Larry Chausse.

Seitz said Chausse had expressed interest in joining Valmeyer’s force, leading Seitz to lobby for Chausse to be hired as soon as possible rather than risk him taking a position elsewhere.

“We got lucky” in hiring Chausse, Seitz said, calling him a “perfect fit” for Valmeyer.

Willage Board President Howard Heavner voiced similar high praise, citing Chausse’s stellar service record and experience, which he now brings to Valmeyer in a full-time role following his own retirement from the MCSD in 2022.

Seitz, Marquardt and Chausse will continue as full-time VPD officers until Seitz moves to his part-time role next year.