Valkyrie | Pet of the Week

Valkyrie will draw you in with her enchantingly golden eyes. Valkyrie is a very smart girl who knows sit, shake, down, walks well on a leash, and is potty trained. She is currently working on crate training and she is muzzle trained. She needs a special person who will give her the proper time to warm up to them. Once she does, she is a big cuddle bug. Val enjoys riding in the passenger seat of the car and going on long walks. Her ideal home would be with teenagers and up and no feline friends in the house. She does prefer her doggy friends to be male. This super sweet girl has a dedicated group of staff and volunteers who will help make her adoption successful. Do you have what it takes to be Valkyrie’s eternal friend?

Valkyrie is two years old and weighs 60 pounds.

Valkyrie’s adoption fee is $200; she is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and spayed.

