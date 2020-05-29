Uno | Pet of the Week

Uno is a beautiful and brave cat. She came to Helping Strays with a serious eye infection and was started on antibiotic eye drops. Multiple times a day Uno got her eye drops and was always brave and never fought her foster mom. Her eye has now healed and she is ready for a new home. Uno is mellow, has an unusual purr, and is a sweetheart. She gets along with other cats and has lived with dogs. Make an appointment to meet Uno today!

Uno is six year old calico.

Uno’s adoption fee is $100; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.