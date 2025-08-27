Turning Point Wellness on the move

Pictured, from left, are Dr. Katie Neff, Dr. Colleen Miller, Dr. Jennifer Kujawski and Dr. Emma Rogers of Turning Point Wellness.

The chiropractors of Turning Point Wellness Center will soon be moving their Waterloo location to a larger office space to better serve their patients and offer more services.

This winter, Turning Point will be relocating its Waterloo location to 824 North Market Street in Waterloo, formerly the space occupied by Strano & Associates Real Estate.

The new space, conveniently located just off IL Route 3 in Waterloo, currently offers 3,560 square feet of space, giving the chiropractors of Turning Point the ability to provide even better patient care and allow for more comprehensive services.

The chiropractors of Turning Point – Dr. Colleen Miller, Dr. Jen Kujawski, Dr. Katie Neff and Dr. Emma Rogers – are planning a renovation and addition to the new location that will ultimately create a total of 4,900 square feet of space.

“The needs of our patients are constantly evolving, and this move is part of our effort to continue to provide the highest quality of care and best variety of services in a space that is accommodating and welcoming,” said Dr. Colleen Miller.

Since its founding in 2022, Turning Point Wellness Center has continually expanded services to best serve patients from throughout southern Illinois, the metro east and St. Louis.

Turning Point currently offers a full range of general family chiropractic care, acupuncture, nutrition counseling, prenatal chiropractic care, infant cranial therapy, massage therapy, allergy testing, hair analysis, dietary supplements and its newest service, red light therapy.

The Red Bud location will remain at its current location at 930 W. Market Street in Red Bud. The Waterloo move is slated to occur in early 2026.

For more information, visit turningpointwc.com or call the Waterloo office at 618-939-5585 or the Red Bud location at 618-282-3900.