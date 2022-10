Columbia EMS was requested as mutual aid with the Dupo Fire Department shortly after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to assist with a motorcycle crash with injuries in the 1800 block of South Main Street (Old State Route 3) just north of Imbs Station Road.

Initial reports stated there was only one passenger on the motorcycle at the time of the incident.

The individual involved in the crash was transported to a St. Louis area hospital.

Check back for more details as they become available.