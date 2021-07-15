Trooper | Pet of the Week

TrooperB2

Hi, Hi, Hi! My name is Trooper! They call me super Trooper because I like to see how fast I can run around the yard. I enjoy playing with toys and my people. I would love to have a doggie sister to show me the ropes of my new home and run and play with. I enjoy learning new things and getting treats. I still have some puppy characteristics so I will need further training and structure in my new home.

Ideal home/training I have:

Active household

Older kids

Only pet or with a female dog

Fenced yard would be nice but not required

Crate trained

Training I need:

Walking on leash

Jumping

Potty training

Basic manners/obedience

Trooper is two years old and weighs 57 pounds.

Trooper’s adoption fee is $250; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccinations. If you are interested in meeting Trooper, please complete an online adoption application or meet her at the shelter.

Please note:

