Train strikes vehicle south of Valmeyer

Emergency personnel responded about 2 a.m. Saturday to a crash involving a Union Pacific train and a vehicle in the area of Bluff Road near Baer Road south of Valmeyer.

The vehicle was unoccupied upon Monroe County Sheriff’s Department arrival, according to emergency radio dispatch. All train traffic was stopped as personnel worked to investigate the incident.

Late Saturday morning, police were still attempting to make contact with the driver of the vehicle involved.

Check for more information as it becomes available.