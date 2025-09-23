Train strikes car in Columbia

Republic-Times- September 23, 2025

Emergency personnel responded about 5:30 a.m. last Wednesday, Sept. 17, after a train struck an unoccupied car on the railroad tracks near DD Road in Columbia.

Columbia police said the driver of the car, a 47-year-old woman from Kirkwood, Mo., may have sustained a medical issue, during which she drove onto the railroad tracks at the crossing on DD Road.

Thankfully, she was able to safely exit her vehicle before an oncoming train collided with the car.

