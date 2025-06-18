Tourney success for Lead Heads 

The Waterloo Lead Heads youth shooting program competed in the U.S. Open in conjunction with the Southern Illinois Youth Shooting Sports Association tournament held May 28 through June 1 in Sparta.

In the SIYSSA portion of the shoot, the team of Noah Goeddel, Alex Gummersheimer, Trey Rohlfing, Samuel Krebel and Wyatt Hoeffken placed second in the junior varsity division with a score of 946 out of 1,000.

Hoeffken led the team with a score of 194 out of 200. Krebel was high overall handicap champion with a score of 98 out of 100. Hoeffken was the short yardage champion with a 98 out of 100.

In doubles, Goeddel was high overall doubles champion with a 98 out of 100 and Krebel was Class D Champion with a 92 out of 100.

In the U.S. Open portion of the event, Rohlfing was Sub Junior Champion in the Little Egypt Handicap with a 97 out of 100, Goeddel was Sub Junior Champion in Graf & Sons Doubles with a 94 out of 100, Goeddel was Sub Junior Champion in ATA Trapshooting Doubles with a 97 out of 100, Goeddel was Sub Junior Runner-Up in Kubota Doubles with a 97 out of 100, and Goeddel was Sub Junior Runner-Up in White Flyer Doubles with a 98 out of 100.

In the Browning Handicap, Hoeffken placed first in Sub Junior with a score of 98 out of 100, Krebel placed second in Sub Junior with a 98 out of 100, Rohlfing placed fifth in Sub Junior with a 96 out of 100, Eli Johanning placed fourth with 97 out of 100 in the junior division, and Goeddel was Sub Junior High Overall Runner-Up with a 944 out of 1,000.

To learn more about the Lead Heads, visit facebook.com/WaterlooLeadHeads.