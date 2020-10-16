Toto | Pet of the Week

Toto is an adorable 10 year old cairn terrier. He is a happy and friendly guy who loves to take walks and go on car rides. When left alone in the house, he doesn’t bother anything. He likes to play with other dogs his size. He loves being around his humans and would do best with a family who isn’t gone every day.

Toto weighs about 26 pounds.

Toto’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

