Tommy | Pet of the Week

Hey there, Tommy is my name! I am a friendly guy who loves attention so come on in and visit with me, won’t you please? I’ve just finished a photo shoot with GQ for their new fall line, you know they’re always looking for handsome dudes like me. Now I’m looking for a new gig as your wickedly handsome house cat. Talk with my agent, I’m sure we can work something out.

BTW, I adore petting from my human friends and I’ll talk your ear off! Oh, and yes, lets play with some of my toys, too, while you’re here, ok?

Tommy is one year old.

Tommy has a sponsor who has already paid his adoption fee. He is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

