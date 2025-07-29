Toddler’s pool death a ‘tragic accident’

Callen Moore

A 13-month-old child found unresponsive in a swimming pool outside of a Waterloo home Monday afternoon has died in what police described as a “heartbreaking and tragic accident.”

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said it was dispatched at 3:32 p.m. to a residence in the Country Lakes subdivision off East Fourth Street just outside of Waterloo city limits for the incident.

As first responders were en route, 911 dispatch advised that the family had placed the toddler in a vehicle and was driving to meet EMS. Within two minutes of being dispatched, Waterloo police officers and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies located the vehicle in the 500 block of East Fourth Street and immediately removed the child.

“Officers and deputies began CPR on the child. During rescue efforts, an automated external defibrillator was applied. The child began expelling what appeared to be water and showed brief signs of possible responsiveness. Life-saving measures continued in the roadside ditch until Monroe County EMS arrived shortly thereafter. A deputy carried the child to the ambulance, where EMS personnel took over care,” an MCSD press release states.

Police said a coordinated effort was immediately initiated to expedite transport to a St. Louis area hospital. A MCSD supervisor directed nearby intersections to be blocked, and a deputy led the ambulance with lights and sirens to ensure the fastest possible route through Monroe County.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department extends its sincere gratitude to the Waterloo Police Department and Columbia Police Department for their critical assistance in providing traffic control along the emergency route,” MCSD Sgt. Justin Biggs said.

Despite the life-saving efforts by all involved, police said the 13-month-old passed away at the hospital.

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as Callen Cooper Moore. According to his obituary, Callen is the son of Virgil II and Lily Moore of Waterloo.

“Callen was the source of endless joy as he played with his 12 cousins happily creating treasured family memories,” his obituary states.

His full obituary can be viewed by clicking here. Funeral services take place Thursday at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

“In the interest of transparency and professionalism, a full review of the incident will be conducted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department Investigation Division,” Sgt. Biggs said. “At this time, all preliminary information has been documented, and no signs of foul play are suspected. This appears to be a heartbreaking and tragic accident.”

Biggs said this incident was “especially emotional” to many of the first responders who assisted on Monday, as some are fathers themselves with children close in age to the victim.

“Sheriff Neal Rohlfing, along with the entire Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, extends our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family during this unimaginable time,” the MCSD news release stated.