Toby | Pet of the Week

Toby is a very loyal and loving guy. He is shy sometimes and shrinks to the floor, but he is getting more confident when meeting new people. Toby is super sweet and loves to cuddle when he is comfortable with his human. He prefers a home with no small pets or small children. Toby is a four year old lab mix.

Toby has heartworms and will be starting treatment soon. He would greatly benefit from having a quiet home to recuperate in rather than trying to rest in a noisy and stressful shelter environment.

If you would like to provide a foster home, or foster-to-adopt home, during Toby’s heartworm treatment, Helping Strays will provide everything you need; the medical care, crate, food, etc. Foster-to-adopt would be a great way to get to know. Finalizing the adoption would be done once treatment is complete. Toby’s adoption fee is $200; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 2 to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.