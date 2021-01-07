Tippy | Pet of the Week

Tippy likes to be petted and brushed. She gets along with children and dogs but prefers to be the only cat in the family. She is stressed at the shelter and would benefit from being adopted into a quiet home.

Tippy is four years old and weighs 13 pounds.

Tippy’s adoption fee is $100; she is microchipped, spayed, and up to date on vaccines.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

