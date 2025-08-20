Tiny’s turns 50 in Columbia

Pictured is Tiny’s Tavern & Grill owner Don Voelker behind the bar of his beloved Columbia establishment.

Tiny’s Tavern & Grill in Columbia is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and though the structure has changed and the business has grown, it remains for many in the community a beloved corner bar.

A post on the Columbia Historical Society Facebook page details the establishment’s history, outlining the roots of the building which stretch back to the mid-1800s.

Located at 602 N. Main Street, the space likely served as a tavern for some time. The building was christened Monnies Sportsmen’s Inn in 1940, first operated by August “Monnie” and Esther Volkert.

The business served as a hub for the community for several decades, a reputation that has been maintained even as it took a new name.

When it comes to more recent history, Tiny’s opened on July 1, 1975, owned and operated by Howard and Merle Haberl alongside their children.

Taken over by the family of Marcia Pruitt after a time, the building again changed hands in 1995 to the current owner of Tiny’s, Donnie Voelker.

Voelker spoke with the Republic-Times to recount his decades of history with the business, having known Pruitt from her time as a substitute teacher as well as through his mother. He heard about her looking to sell the business, and they were able to work out a deal.

“That started in September, and I wound up getting it in December,” Voelker said. “A lot of the staff stayed with me after I did the purchase, and then slowly things started to change.”

Voelker further explained he had an interest in operating his own establishment for some time, having grown up in the industry with his father working for Robert “Chick” Fritz for many years and his mother working in a variety of hospitality roles.

He further cited his friends’ parents operating their own businesses. This environment prompted him to take over Tiny’s when the opportunity arose.

Speaking more on his start with Tiny’s, he noted that his appreciation for the tavern began well before he owned it. It was hardly a choice whether or not to keep the name.

“When I did get in there, I didn’t wanna change the name because it had been Tiny’s for 20 years,” Voelker said. “I was always gonna call it Tiny’s and refer to it as Tiny’s. I’ve known the Haberl family for many, many years, so I couldn’t see changing something that was that established in Columbia and St. Louis.”

Voelker described various developments Tiny’s underwent over the years, like the asphalt patio being renovated with brick from the stockyards downtown and other features likewise as locally sourced as possible.

He also spoke about construction of the back room and expansion of the kitchen in 2003, which preceded a new focus on the beer selection and menu – largely colored by Voelker’s appreciation of this area’s German heritage.

With that expansion of Tiny’s offerings came improved business. Though the tavern naturally receives a tremendous amount of support from local patrons, Voelker also pointed to the visitors from outside of town he’s welcomed.

“Since the big menu push and changes going on, we’ve had people coming in from as far out as Chesterfield and Alton, Bethalto,” Voelker said. “That’s just some of the cities that I’ve been lucky enough to hear from patrons.”

While he was largely quite positive about business operations, Voelker did speak briefly about the various ups and downs of the industry, acknowledging that the number of bars and taverns in the community – he estimated 15 were around when he was a kid – has been whittled down quite a bit over the years.

He also placed special emphasis on the COVID-19 pandemic and the struggles that arose when it began, noting how businesses like his have faced even greater demand to adapt and improve in recent years.

“To sustain and be there for as long as we’ve been there – and everybody else in the community as well – you’ve gotta be on your game, you’ve gotta be doing the right things and have quality products,” Voelker said.

Of course, Voelker also expressed his appreciation for the community for all the support that has contributed to the continued success of Tiny’s.

He expressed a fondness for Tiny’s status as a beloved community bar, saying he’s always had an appreciation for the community and a desire to give back whenever possible.

Voelker recalled how the tavern’s parking lot served as the first venue for what ultimately became the hugely popular Songs4Soldiers concert.

He likewise pointed to the relationship Tiny’s has with Columbia Sister Cities, serving as one of several venues in the area where their exchange programs stop by when a group of Germans come to town.

“It’s been part of the community now for 50 years,” Voelker said. “There’s people that, when they come home for Christmas, this is where they go. It’s not only people celebrate the good times, they’re there for the bad times, whether it’s a wedding or a wake or getting together with friends or meeting new people. I’ve had so many people come up and say, ‘Oh, I’ve met my husband here!’ ‘Oh, I’ve met my wife here!’ It’s that corner bar that’s always gonna be there, and that is because of the community.”

Along with support from the wider Columbia community, Voelker also voiced his appreciation for the support he’s received from his family.

“The hospitality industry is extremely demanding of time, energy and continued thoughts of everything from day to day operations, menu items, merchandise and what will continue to make the business better not only for us, but the clientele,” Voelker said. “So without my family’s support, especially my wife, Keri, I would not be willing to stay at the helm of Tiny’s.”

Looking ahead, Voelker discussed his hopes to maintain the strong relationship between Tiny’s and the rest of the community, adding that he plans to have the original space in the building revitalized in the near future.

With 50 years as a Columbia cornerstone, Tiny’s will hopefully be a hub for the community for many years to come.

For more information on Tiny’s, call 618-281-9977.