Time for regional hoops action

Gibault’s Colby Kincheloe dribbles during a recent home game against Valmeyer. (JOHN SPYTEK photo)

The regular season wraps up this week for high school boys basketball, after which local teams will shoot their shot for regional glory.

Columbia (22-8) had hit a bump in the road of late, losers of four straight prior to Tuesday’s win at Freeburg.

On Saturday, the Eagles – minus leading scorer Eddie Smajic – lost 65-40 to Orchard Farm at the Principia Shootout. Brody Landgraf led Columbia with 22 points and 13 rebounds. The Eagles committed 20 turnovers in the game.

On Friday, it was a 57-46 defeat for the Eagles at Roxana in a key Cahokia Conference clash. The Shells went on a 19-7 run in the second quarter to create some separation. Smajic led the way for Columbia with 17 points, followed by 11 points for Landgraf.

Last Tuesday, Columbia dropped a 59-41 contest at Breese Central. The Cougars shot 61.5 percent from the floor and out-rebounded the Eagles by the count of 26-8. Smajic scored 18 points and Landgraf scored 16 points.

Smajic leads the way in scoring this season for Columbia at 21.8 points per game, followed by Landgraf at 15.8 points per game.

Columbia plays Friday at Rochester to close out the regular season.

Gibault (10-17) entered Tuesday’s cross-town rivalry clash at home against Waterloo riding a four-game winning streak.

On Friday, the Hawks won 65-56 over Granite City thanks to 19 points each from Jack Holston and Colby Kincheloe. Gibault shot 60 percent as a team from the floor.

Despite shooting just 7-for-15 from the free-throw line, Gibault won 53-48 at Chester last Tuesday. The Hawks were again led by 19 points each from Holston and Kincheloe.

Holston averages 13 points per game and is shooting 44 percent from three-point range this season.

Kincheloe is averaging just over 12 points per contest.

Gibault plays Thursday at Marquette.

Waterloo (4-25) dropped four more recent games as it desperately tries to snap a long losing skid.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs lost 44-41 to Columbia (Mo.) Hickman at the Principia Shootout. Landyn Werner scored 13 points and Kruz Latchem scored 12 points for Waterloo.

On Friday, Waterloo lost at Jerseyville.

Last Wednesday, it was a 63-56 loss for Waterloo at Carlyle as both Werner and Owen Niebruegge scored 13 points in defeat.

Last Tuesday, Waterloo lost 67-54 at home to Fox despite a 27-point night from Tyler DeVilder.

DeVilder leads Waterloo in scoring this season at just more than 11 points per contest.

Waterloo plays Friday night at Highland.

Valmeyer (11-17) picked up a 57-43 victory over Dupo on Friday as Evan Hill led the Pirates with 25 points. Chase Snyder added 18 points, and Tallen Jakimauskas contributed 11 points.

On Thursday, it was a 60-39 win for Valmeyer over O’Fallon’s First Baptist Academy. Hill again led the way with 20 points, followed by Snyder with 12 points.

Hill leads Valmeyer in scoring this season at nearly 15 points per game.

The Pirates played Tuesday at Lebanon, then host Maryville Christian on Thursday.

Dupo (11-14) hosted Steeleville on Tuesday.

In Friday’s loss to Valmeyer, Brrayden Esterlein led the Tigers with 16 points.

Last Wednesday, it was a 53-37 loss for Dupo against Hancock despite 15 points from Esterlein.

Last Tuesday, a home game against the St. Louis school Collegiate Medicine & Bioscience was canceled due to a large fight between both players mid-game.

Esterlein is the leading scorer this season for Dupo at nearly 14 points per contest.

The Tigers host Wood River on Thursday.

Regional pairings

The IHSA regional schedule was announced Friday.

In Class 1A, Dupo is in the Bunker Hill Regional and plays at Nokomis on Monday.

Also in Class 1A, Gibault and Valmeyer are in the Sparta Regional. Gibault hosts Sesser-Valier on Monday night while Valmeyer plays Monday at Okawville.

In Class 2A, Columbia hosts its own regional and will face the winner of Monday’s game between Red Bud and Mater Dei this coming Wednesday night. Also in this regional is Breese Central, who will take on the winner of Monday’s clash between Freeburg and Althoff.

In Class 3A, Waterloo is in the Mascoutah Regional and will face East St. Louis this coming Wednesday night.