Timberwolf celebrating 10 years



Pictured, from left, are the cabin and chalet as part of Timberwolf Vacation Rentals at 603 N. Market Street in Waterloo. A 10th anniversary open house and pop-up sale takes place there this Friday and Saturday.

Timberwolf Chalet and Cabin, the first and oldest vacation rental properties in Waterloo, are celebrating 10 years in business this month.

Since opening in 2015, the homes have welcomed guests from nearly all 50 states and several countries.

Timberwolf owner Rika Wolf Beckley has deep roots in Waterloo.

The vacation homes sit on land once owned by her grandparents Herman and Emma Wolf. In 1953, the couple – along with their sons Harry and Nelson and nephew Wilbert Kohlmeier – built the original cabin.

Nelson later built the timber-frame chalet in 1997 with plans to retire there with his wife Christa. He passed away in 2002 before ever spending a night in the chalet.

Christa eventually sold the properties and in 2014, Rika bought them back and opened them as vacation rentals the following year.

Beckley listed the homes on VRBO and Airbnb, quickly earning recognition as a Premier Partner and Superhost. Today, many of her bookings come directly from returning guests – a testament to the memorable stays and personal touches she provides.

Beckley’s parents were among the volunteers who helped save the historic Peterstown House in Waterloo during the 1970s. Her aunt Vera Kohlmeier involved her in genealogy research and her local retail venture Mill Street Treasures.

Vera played a key role in establishing Waterloo’s Sister City connection with Porta Westfalica, Germany, and invited Rika to join her at a conference in Washington, D.C. during the effort.

Rika’s uncle Harry and father Nelson were founding members of the world famous Waterloo German Band, which Harry led for years.

Today, her cousin Russell Wolf carries on the musical tradition. Nelson was also a founding member of the Bud Light Brigade and a longtime member of the Waterloo Municipal Band, which Rika joined in high school.

“Starting this business has been a way to celebrate my family’s story and showcase the history and charm of Waterloo,” says Beckley, who is also a member of the Waterloo Chamber of Commerce and formerly served on the board of the Monroe County YMCA.

In honor of National Small Business Week, Beckley is hosting a special open house and pop-up sale this weekend at Timberwolf Chalet and Cabin. Guests can tour the properties, browse vintage decor and unique finds, and learn more about the vacation rentals.

Timberwolf is located at 603 N. Market Street. The open house runs 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit timberwolfvacationrentals.com.