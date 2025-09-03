Tigers win thriller at Bayless

Pictured, Dupo quarterback Deegan Prater throws a pass during a game last season.

The Dupo High School football squad opened its season with a thrilling 31-28 victory Friday night at Bayless.

The Tigers led 16-0 at halftime, only to see Bayless score two TDs in the third quarter.

Both teams scored twice in the fourth quarter, but Dupo was able to hold on at the end.

Senior quarterback Deegan Prater had a solid showing for the Tigers, playing behind a strong performance from his offensive line.

Prater threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns compared to one interception. He also ran for 82 yards and a TD.

Catching TD passes for Dupo were Thinh Staggs and Brady Portell.

Luke Ellis rushed for 52 yards and a TD.

Prater also got it done on the defensive end, securing an interception. Portell also snagged an interception on the night.

Tramar Bean led Dupo’s defense with six tackles and two assists. Ethan Nelson recovered a fumble for the Tigers.

Bayless ran for 343 yards on the night, but the Tigers made the plays they needed to in order to win.

Next up for Dupo is a home game this Friday night against Principia.