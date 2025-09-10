Tigers roar to 2-0

Corey Saathoff- September 10, 2025
Pictured is Dupo wide receiver Thinh Staggs making a catch last season. 

It was home sweet home for the Dupo High School football squad Friday night. 

The Tigers gave the home crowd a show in the first game on their own field for 2025, winning 50-28 over Principia.

Senior quarterback Deegan Prater threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers, who improved to 2-0 on the young season. 

His main target through the air once again was Thinh Staggs. He made four catches for 104 yards. 

Dupo’s running game was also solid on this night, led by Luke Ellis. He rushed 16 times for 138 yards in the victory. 

While Principia had some success in the passing game, Dupo’s defense held its opponent to -21 yards rushing. 

Braxton Bennett and Talon Simshauser each recorded an interception for the Tigers, and Dupo’s defense also had seven sacks on the night. 

Jacob Duncan had five sacks for the Tigers.

Dupo gets to enjoy another home game this Friday, hosting Pinckneyville (1-1). The Panthers opened with a win over Red Bud in week one but lost 53-7 to Chester on Friday. 

Prater has thrown for 434 yards and six TDs with just one interception so far this season.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.

Eagles best Bulldogs in thriller

September 10, 2025

Soccer ‘Dogs kicking strong

September 10, 2025

Eagles remain undefeated

September 10, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web