Tigers roar to 2-0

Pictured is Dupo wide receiver Thinh Staggs making a catch last season.

It was home sweet home for the Dupo High School football squad Friday night.

The Tigers gave the home crowd a show in the first game on their own field for 2025, winning 50-28 over Principia.

Senior quarterback Deegan Prater threw for 255 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers, who improved to 2-0 on the young season.

His main target through the air once again was Thinh Staggs. He made four catches for 104 yards.

Dupo’s running game was also solid on this night, led by Luke Ellis. He rushed 16 times for 138 yards in the victory.

While Principia had some success in the passing game, Dupo’s defense held its opponent to -21 yards rushing.

Braxton Bennett and Talon Simshauser each recorded an interception for the Tigers, and Dupo’s defense also had seven sacks on the night.

Jacob Duncan had five sacks for the Tigers.

Dupo gets to enjoy another home game this Friday, hosting Pinckneyville (1-1). The Panthers opened with a win over Red Bud in week one but lost 53-7 to Chester on Friday.

Prater has thrown for 434 yards and six TDs with just one interception so far this season.