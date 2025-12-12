Thursday night crash near Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 9:45 p.m. Thursday to a single-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Coxeyville Road just north of Waterloo.

There were three juvenile occupants in the vehicle, but the extent of possible injuries was not immediately disclosed.

A utility pole was struck in the crash, resulting in Ameren being dispatched to the scene. The vehicle tangled in a guy wire as a result of the crash.

The Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS all responded to the crash.