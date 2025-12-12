Thursday night crash near Waterloo

Republic-Times- December 11, 2025

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 9:45 p.m. Thursday to a single-vehicle crash on Route 3 at Coxeyville Road just north of Waterloo.

There were three juvenile occupants in the vehicle, but the extent of possible injuries was not immediately disclosed.

A utility pole was struck in the crash, resulting in Ameren being dispatched to the scene. The vehicle tangled in a guy wire as a result of the crash.

The Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe County EMS all responded to the crash.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Assistance sought in Rock City incident

December 10, 2025

Helping hands for the holidays

December 10, 2025

Waterloo school tax levy talk

December 10, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web