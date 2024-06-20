Thursday injury crash in Columbia

Republic-Times- June 20, 2024

Emergency personnel responded about 4:45 p.m. Thursday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Ghent and Palmer roads near the ramp to Route 3/I-255 in Columbia.

Responding agencies included the Columbia police, fire and EMS departments.

Police said two people were transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County.

Those involved in the crash were Loretta Touchette, 82, of Columbia, driving a 2006 Buick, and Ephraim Caranzo, 37, of Missouri, driving a 2019 GMC Truck.

