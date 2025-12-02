Thomas T. Smith | Obituary

Screenshot

Thomas T. “Tom” Smith, 84, of Red Bud, died Nov. 22, 2025, in St. Louis. He was born April 10, 1941, in St. Louis.

Tom married Joan (nee McCarthy) Smith in Valmeyer on Nov. 25, 1965. They were married just under 60 years, and during that time, Tom enjoyed being the proud father of five children and seven grandchildren. He absolutely loved seeing his family happy and spending time together.

Tom was an avid lover of Cardinals baseball, history (including baseball history), popcorn and other snacks, dessert, yardwork and any furry friend he could pet and love on.

He donated 225 pints of blood over the course of his lifetime, and he enjoyed reliving memories, anecdotes and jokes from his time with family as well as his own childhood in beloved Maeystown.

Tom is survived by his wife Joan; children Brian, Patrick (Dorothy), Christine (Michael), Suzanne (Eric), and Theodore (Tyler); grandchildren Natasha, Ivan, Audrey, Ian, Marie, Steven and Ezra; sisters-in-law Jane McCarthy and Gertie (Bob) Eshom; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Mae (nee Laurent) Smith; father-in-law and mother-in-law Daniel and Hazel (nee Ruby) McCarthy; and brothers-in-law Allan (Irene) McCarthy and Pat McCarthy.

Visitation is 8-10 a.m. Jan. 17, 2026, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Ruma.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church.

All are welcome to the luncheon at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall immediately following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions in Tom’s honor to: American Red Cross; or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church – Ruma.