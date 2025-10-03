Thomas E. Sheeler | Obituary

Thomas “Tom” Edgar Sheeler, 86, of Belleville, IL, born December 20, 1938, in Coulterville, died Sept. 30, 2025, at Oak Hill Nursing Home, Waterloo, surrounded by his family.

Tom served in the United States Army. He worked as a photolithographer at World Color Press, Sparta,

and later at Cadmus Communications in Richmond, Va., until his retirement.

Tom was a member of Union United Methodist Church, Belleville, where he actively participated in the Union Men’s group and Horticulture Club. Tom believed in serving his community and belonged to many

organizations, including the Charles A. Woodford American Legion Post 2007, the Randolph County American Bible Society and a charter member of the Randolph County Rod and Gun Club. He also volunteered for Beacon in Belleville.

Tom was a University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener, an avid outdoorsman and a St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan.



He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Betty Sheeler (nee Harriss) whom he married on Jan. 22, 1966, in New Athens; daughters Jena (John) Brown of Chester

and Melissa (Andrew) Wilkerson of Belleville; grandchildren Nathaniel (Sidney) Stewart, Megan Stewart (fiancé, Seth Buch), Drew Wilkerson and Evan Wilkerson;

great-granddaughter Aubree Stewart; sisters-in-law Anna Marie Sheeler and Leola Sheeler; numerous nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Curtis and Margaret (nee O’Neill) Sheeler; brothers Franklin and Charles “Bud” Sheeler; sisters Helen (Roger) Hood, Marguerite Menefee and Joan (Rex) Hurst.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Oct. 3 and from 9-10 a.m. Oct. 4 at Union United Methodist Church, Belleville.

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church Oct. 4 with Pastor Joe Scheets officiating.

Burial with military honors will be at Coulterville City Cemetery, Coulterville.

Memorials may be made to the Union United Methodist Church, Belleville.

Renner Funeral Home, Belleville, handled arrangements.