The time to kick is now

Pictured is Columbia’s Elliot Nelson during a soccer match last season.

cer programs will open their 2025 season next week, hoping to kick past their opponents.

Columbia is coming off a 24-5-1 season in 2024, placing fourth at the IHSA Class 1A state tournament.

The Eagles lost several seniors from that squad to graduation, but head coach Jamey Bridges always has a way to motivate his program for continued success.

Elliot Nelson, a senior, will look to lead this year’s Columbia’s squad along with the likes of Luke Dewilde and Owen Worcester.

Dewilde, a junior, recorded 16 goals and 12 assists last season.

The Eagles begin play Monday at home against soccer powerhouse Collinsville, then host Manteno on Aug. 29.

Waterloo finished 11-9-2 under longtime head coach Chad Holden last season, and there’s optimism the Bulldogs can improve on that record this fall.

Three seniors who will have a lot to say about that are Trent Glaenzer, Parker Lacroix and Korbin Meister.

Glaenzer was a first team all-conference selection in 2024 after recording 10 goals and three assists. Lacroix played 822 minutes in net and finished with a 1.75 goals against average. Meister led the Bulldogs with 10 assists last season.

Two juniors, Isaiah Mallery and Hudson Maddox, will also be key fixtures for the Bulldogs in 2025. Maddox earned all-conference kudos last season on defense. Mallery showed some scoring touch with seven goals and a pair of assists last fall.

Waterloo opens its season this coming Tuesday at Belleville East, then hosts Mater Dei on Aug. 28.

Gibault has a soccer-rich history and aims to build back to that legacy very soon.

The Hawks finished 9-12 in 2024 and with head coach Ryan Nordike well aware as a past player how this sport is part of the school’s fabric, hard work is no doubt being done in advance of the fall season.

Players to watch for Gibault on the soccer pitch this fall include seniors Drew Hagedorn and Austin Stern as well as Sam Bollone, who saw plenty of action in net in 2024.

Gibault opens its season with the Metro Cup in Belleville, starting Monday against Carterville at Belleville West. The Hawks then take on Maryville Christian next Wednesday at Belleville Township Stadium before a battle with Breese Central at this same location on Aug. 29.

For Valmeyer, there’s nowhere to go but up following a 1-16 campaign last season.

The Pirates begin their fall season Monday at Roxana, then host Jerseyville on Tuesday.

Valmeyer returns its top scorers from 2024 in Ripken Voelker (seven goals, five assists) and Ethan Roy (five goals, one assist).

Other expected to contribute for the Pirates include Xavier Smither, Gavin Rau and Jeremy Crossin.