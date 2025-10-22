The Future is Beneath our Feet in Valmeyer’s Caves

By Mark Munsell

Over a career spanning decades, much of it spent as the Chief Technology Officer and later the Chief AI Officer for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, I have been at the forefront of building and managing some of the most complex and secure data infrastructure in the world. I’ve overseen the construction of data centers for government agencies that are among the planet’s largest users of compute power and data storage. I’ve worked on artificial intelligence models that support defense, energy and food security and humanitarian assistance. I know what it takes to build the digital foundations of our modern world, and I see a truly unique opportunity for Southern Illinois in the caves of Valmeyer.

The Rock City complex, a massive underground industrial park carved from an old limestone quarry, presents a near-perfect location for a world-class data center. In my field, we are in a constant battle against heat and energy costs. The natural, stable 58-degree temperature of the caves is a game-changer, dramatically reducing the enormous amount of electricity required for cooling—often the single largest operational expense for a data center. Furthermore, its proximity to the mighty Mississippi River offers access to a sustainable water source for state-of-the-art cooling systems, a critical asset in an era of increasing climate stress.

This isn’t just about finding a geologically convenient spot. This is about plugging into America’s backbone. Along the Mississippi River runs one of the nation’s most robust electrical grids and a dense corridor of fiber optic telecommunications lines. A data center in Valmeyer wouldn’t need to build this foundational infrastructure from scratch; it could tap into this existing capacity, accelerating its development and reducing costs.

The kind of facility best suited for an underground location like Rock City would be a high-density, highly secure data center. This could house high-performance computing (HPC) clusters for scientific research or AI model training, or serve as a secure cloud region for major American technology companies or even government agencies. The inherent physical security of being underground is a feature that cannot be overstated.

The economic ripple effect for Valmeyer and Monroe County would be transformative. The arrival of a major data center would mean an influx of investment from leading American tech firms. It would bring dozens, if not hundreds, of high-paying, long-term jobs for engineers, technicians, and security personnel. The tax revenue generated would be substantial, providing a new financial bedrock for improving local schools, upgrading roads, and funding community amenities that enhance the quality of life for every resident. Critically, it would also catalyze a leap forward in local digital infrastructure, bringing faster, more reliable internet access to homes and businesses throughout the region.

However, such a project cannot and should not proceed without careful planning and the full participation of the community. It is essential to be clear-eyed about the potential downsides. A project of this magnitude could cause a temporary increase in local electricity rates as the utility infrastructure is upgraded to handle the new load. The facility’s water usage, while manageable with modern technology, must be transparently monitored and managed to ensure it doesn’t strain local resources. The construction phase itself will bring disruption.

This is why it is imperative that the county and city work hand-in-hand with the community from day one. Citizens must have a meaningful say in the planning process through town halls, public comment periods, and direct engagement. A successful project is one where the community is not just a spectator but a partner, helping to shape the project in a way that maximizes benefits and mitigates detractors.

Looking at the bigger picture, this is about more than just one town or one data center. This is about building the essential infrastructure for the 21st-century economy. Our economic prosperity and our national security are now inextricably linked to our digital capabilities. In the great power competition with nations like China, the country that builds the most resilient, secure, and powerful digital infrastructure will have a decisive advantage. Investing in projects like the one possible in Valmeyer is an investment in America’s future.

This infrastructure is the launchpad for the next great technological revolution: Artificial Intelligence. Just as the computing revolution transformed our lives over the last 50 years, responsibly and ethically implemented AI is poised to do the same. It will automate tedious tasks, accelerate scientific discovery, and create new efficiencies we can scarcely imagine. By building the digital highways and factories of the future, we are paving the way for a world where our lives are not only easier and more productive, but also healthier, safer, and ultimately, more joyful. The foundation for that brighter future can be laid right here, in the cool, quiet depths of the Rock City caves.