Terry L. Collins | Obituary

Terry L. Collins, 78, of Millstadt, died Oct. 25, 2025, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in Town and Country, Mo. He was born Aug. 10, 1947, in East St. Louis.

Terry and Roxy owned Collins & Sons Flooring America in Swansea for almost 30 years. He was a member St. Paul United Church of Christ in Floraville.

Terry was a professional musician, playing the piano, electric organ and keyboard. He notably played with the Tiki’s, the Bill Heil orchestra and the Blue Satin orchestra, and he played the bells in the Millstadt Community Band.

Terry and Roxy enjoyed traveling, and they were very fortunate to have been able to travel to Germany, France, Ireland, England, New Zealand and Norway, and they enjoyed their home at Lake of Egypt.

Surviving are his wife of 56 years Roxy R. (nee Vollmer) Collins; sons Sean (fiancee Sandra Barton) Collins and Ryan (Melissa) Collins; grandchildren Kylee Collins, Brayden Collins, Peyton Collins, Wesley Collins and Colten Collins; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Geroge and Edna (nee Heberer) Collins, brothers Norman Collins and William Collins and sister Laura Randall.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 1 at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Rev. Matt Friz, officiating.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Sandra Marie Bereitschaft Foundation Meals on Wheels; St. Paul United Church of Christ in Floraville; or to St. Jude’s.