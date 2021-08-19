Tempy | Pet of the Week

Meet Tempy! He enjoys the luxurious things in life, like bird watching and napping on the comfiest bed. Tempy makes friends easily and would do well in a multi-feline home. He is a beautiful orange tabby with a cute meow.

Tempy is nine years old.

Tempy’s adoption fee is $10; he is microchipped, neutered, and up to date on vaccines. If you are interested in meeting Tempy, please complete an online adoption or meet him at the shelter.

NOTE: All adult cat adoption fees are only $10.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

