Teens charged in Ruma Convent damage

Cheyenne Andrews

Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters announced this week the arrest of a young Missouri woman and the ticketing of six others in connection to a Feb. 14-15 incident at the Adorers of the Blood of Christ facility in Ruma.

Adorers of the Blood of Christ representatives reported the crimes to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 16.

An investigation into the incident uncovered that the Ruma facility had been broken into during the early morning hours, with the perpetrators gaining access by breaking a window on a lower level and using the same window upon their return the following morning.

Sheriff Peters said investigators were able to use an extensive surveillance system at the facility along with surveillance systems at nearby establishments to aid in the identification of individuals involved.

Cheyene Andrews, 18, of Cedar Hill, Mo., was arrested last week by the Jefferson County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office on Randolph County charges of felony criminal damage to a place of worship, a Class 3 felony, and criminal trespass to property.

She was transferred to the Randolph County Jail and released with pre-trial release conditions.

One juvenile from Dittmer, Mo., and a juvenile from Arnold, Mo., were also charged with the same offenses.

Two other juveniles from Arnold, Mo., one juvenile from Imperial, Mo., and one juvenile from Cedar Hill, Mo., were also cited for criminal trespassing.

“This investigation uncovered an extensive group of juvenile and young adults that are engaged in what they call Urban Exploring,” Sheriff Peters said. “These individuals break into buildings or structures to explore and then post photographs and videos across multiple social media platforms from the inside of the buildings. Through the posting of such media, other individuals engaged in the same kind of illegal activities seek out and unlawfully enter the same buildings for their own social media content.”

The sheriff added that his investigators have learned of other instances where this kind of activity has taken place at the Adorers of the Blood of Christ facility. Charges are pending in those incidents.

“This type of activity may seem harmless to some people; however, I want it to be clear that my office does not share that sentiment,” Peters said. “We will investigate and seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law for anyone who damages or trespasses on property in Randolph County.”

Anyone with information concerning this case or any related case may call 618-826-5484, ext. 506 or 507.

After 146 years of service, advocacy, community, presence and worship at the Ruma Convent, it was announced in 2022 that the Sisters of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ were relocating to Benedictine Living Community on the campus of the Shrine of our Lady of the Snows in Belleville.