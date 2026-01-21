Tax season begins Jan. 26

The Illinois Department of Revenue announced it will begin accepting 2026 individual income tax returns on Monday, Jan. 26, which is the same day the Internal Revenue Service opens the federal filing season.

The deadline to file Illinois returns is Wednesday, April 15.

IDOR encourages taxpayers to file their returns electronically and choose direct deposit to receive refunds as quickly and securely as possible.

“Before filing, you should make sure you have all income documents, such as W-2s and 1099s. Filing online, reviewing information carefully, and submitting your returns early can help avoid delays and get you any refunds you may be entitled to sooner,” IDOR Director David Harris said.

Taxpayers who file accurate returns electronically and select direct deposit can typically receive their refunds in about four weeks.

MyTax Illinois is IDOR’s free online filing option that allows taxpayers to file with or without an account. The system guides users through a simple question-and-answer process, performs calculations automatically, and reduces errors by using prepopulated information when available.

In addition to filing, MyTax Illinois allows users to make payments, respond to department inquiries, check the status of refunds, plus look up IL-PINs, estimated tax payments, and Form 1099-G information.

IDOR reminds taxpayers to review their eligibility for tax credits that can reduce the amount of tax owed or increase a refund. Commonly claimed credits include the Illinois Earned Income Tax Credit, the Property Tax Credit, and the K–12 Education Expense Credit, among others.

IDOR provides assistance by phone for tax-related questions, with automated options for checking refund status, identifying IL-PINs, or accessing estimated payments.

Taxpayers may call 1-800-732-8866. For more information, visit tax.illinois.gov.