Tanner | Pet of the Week

Howdy y’all! Tanner here! I am a super cute and affectionate guy. I am pretty calm for the most part but I do enjoy a good play session with my humans or other dogs. I would be a great addition to any home! My favorite things include running around the yard with my furry friends, getting affection, and giving kisses. I will do best with a family who can work with me on my potty training and crate training. Come see me today!

Tanner is five years old and weighs 38 pounds.

Tanner’s adoption fee is $250; he is microchipped, up to date on vaccines, and neutered. If you are interested in meeting Tanner, please complete an online adoption application.

Please note:

Some of our pets are in foster care and not located at the shelter. If you are interested in a specific pet, contact the shelter at (618) 939-7389 to arrange a meeting.

