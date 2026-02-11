Tanna K. Schablowsky | Obituary

Tanna K. Schablowsky (nee Maynor), 58, of Waterloo, died on Feb. 10, 2026, in Waterloo, at home surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 10, 1967, in Fort Bragg, N.C. to Daniel and Sandra (nee Gale) Maynor.

Tanna married Don Schablowsky on Jan. 6, 1990. They just celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary.

Tanna grew up in Cahokia and was a 1985 graduate of Cahokia High School. She worked as administration secretary for various companies even before graduating high school. She worked 16 years at Hope Christian Church in Columbia as the church secretary while helping teach PE to the students of Monroe County Christian Homeschool Co-op for many years. Her most recent job was senior business office administrator at Edward Jones in Waterloo.

Tanna loved Jesus and her family. She loved playing softball, golfing with her husband and being in her couples small group at Life Community Church. She loved traveling, being outdoors, flowers, camping with family and church friends and planning events and many weddings.

Don and Tanna have two children: Hailey (Derek) Allen of Red Bud and Nic (Elizabeth) Schablowsky of Waterloo. They have three grandchildren: Makaio (Mac) Schablowsky, Lorelei (Sissy) Schablowsky and Donnie Allen.

Tanna is also survived by her mother Sandra Maynor; brother Christopher (Chelsea) Maynor; sister Angela (Ray) Lynch; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father Daniel Maynor.

Visitation is 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 14 at Life Community Church in Columbia.

A funeral service will follow visitation at 12:30 p.m. at the church with Pastor Jamey Bridges and Pastor Shaun Williamson officiating

Interment will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to the family in Tanna’s memory for her grandchildren’s college fund.

Arrangements are with Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.