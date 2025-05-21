SWIC-Red Bud expansion to break ground

Southwestern Illinois College recently announced the expansion of career technology education programming to its Red Bud campus and construction of a new 7,800 square foot facility.

Construction will officially begin Friday, June 6, with a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. The event is one of many that marks a significant milestone for the Red Bud campus as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The expansion of the CTE program to SWIC’s Red Bud campus will enhance educational opportunities at the campus and the region, providing modern facilities beneficial for workforce training.

SWIC has contracted with Farnsworth Group for architectural services and Holland Construction for preconstruction work for the project.

SWIC is making a financial commitment that would amount to approximately $5.5 million, with funding stemming from Series 2023 Bond proceeds sold in December 2023.

Construction completion is expected by Spring 2026, weather permitting.

Planned programming for this new facility will include the expansion of previously established programming such as Allied Health, welding, plumbing, and construction management while also offering a facility that is adaptable to new and transfer programs.

