SWIC-Red Bud expansion breaks ground

Pictured, from left, are State Rep. David Friess, SWIC mascot Kashmir, SWIC President Nick Mance, SWIC Trustee Steve Campo, SWIC Trustee Tracy Vallett, Red Bud Mayor Susan Harbaugh and SWIC Student Trustee Ben Murphy.

Southwestern Illinois College hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning at the Red Bud campus, inviting members of the community to celebrate the start of construction on its new career technology education building.

The school’s expansion of its CTE program to the Red Bud campus will allow area students access to training in a number of trades and vocations such as HVAC, welding and plumbing.

SWIC Executive Director of Enrollment Development and Institutional Planning Robert Tebbe previously spoke with the Republic-Times early last year to discuss enrollment, activities and other aspects of the campus, including the CTE building.

Tebbe, alongside SWIC Board Trustee Tracy Vallett and Red Bud Campus Director Lori Murphy, spoke about how the campus has had to cancel a number of classes in recent years, causing some difficulties as the college directs students – particularly those studying trades – to other campuses.

This new facility, Tebbe remarked, should help fill the niche that locals interested in vocational education are looking for.

SWIC and its board of trustees have contracted with Farnsworth Group for architectural services and Holland Construction for pre-construction work for the project.

The school has made a financial commitment amounting to approximately $5.5 million, with funding coming from Series 2023 Bond proceeds sold in December 2023.

Construction is expected to be completed by Spring 2026, and SWIC anticipates serving students through the facility by Fall 2026.

Currently planned programming for the CTE building includes the expansion of previously established programming like Allied Health, welding, plumbing and construction management while the facility will further be able to adapt to new and transfer programs.

For more information on SWIC’s Red Bud campus, call 618-282-6682.