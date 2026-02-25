SWIC, McKendree partner in agribusiness

Republic-Times- February 25, 2026

Southwestern Illinois College announced a new partnership with McKendree University that will provide students with a seamless pathway to earn a Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness beginning this fall.

Through this partnership, students will complete their first two years of agriculture-related coursework at SWIC before transferring directly to McKendree to complete the final two years of the bachelor’s degree.

This collaboration expands access to affordable higher education while strengthening the agricultural workforce pipeline across Southern Illinois and the greater Midwest.

SWIC offers many established 2+2 transfer agreements that allow students to complete their first two years locally before transferring to a four-year university. 

What makes this agreement unique is that McKendree does not offer the first two years of agribusiness coursework and instead requires students to complete their foundational education at a partner institution. 

Students interested in the agribusiness pathway can begin enrolling in qualifying coursework at SWIC ahead of the Fall 2026 launch.

For more information about SWIC’s agriculture programs and transfer opportunities, visit swic.edu or call 618-235-2700.

Republic-Times

