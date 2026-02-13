Suzanne E. Stenger | Obituary

Susanne Elizabeth Stenger (nee Muench), 71, of Waterloo, died Feb. 9, 2026, in Waterloo. She was born Sept. 29, 1954, in Red Bud.

Susanne was a member of Hope Christian Church in Columbia.

She is survived by her husband Robert Stenger; children Bryan (Elizabeth) Metz and Tiffany (Craig) Schultheis; grandchildren Claire Metz, Tessa Schultheis, Kehrington Schultheis and Kegan Schultheis; sister-in-law Caroline Muench; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents Roland L. and Ruby (nee Steinsieck) Muench and brother Steven Muench.

Visitation is 8-10 a.m. Feb. 20 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Shane Adkisson officiating

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Hope Food Pantry; or House of Neighborly Services.