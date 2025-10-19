‘Suspicious’ vehicle fire in Columbia

Republic-Times- October 19, 2025

Emergency personnel responded shortly before 3:15 p.m. Saturday to a vehicle fire at Midwest Carpet & Duct Cleaning, 212 W. Locust Street, Columbia.

The 911 caller told dispatch they believed the fire was deliberately set. Upon arrival, Columbia fire officials said they did not observe anyone near the burning vehicle but requested the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal to assist in an investigation.

The Columbia Police Department is also looking into this incident.

“Seems very suspicious, but we are still investigating,” Columbia Police Chief Jason Donjon said.

