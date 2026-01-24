Suspected drug overdose death in Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded early Thursday morning to the report of an unresponsive male inside a residence in the 600 block of South Church Street in Waterloo.

The Monroe County Coroner’s Office was requested by the Waterloo Police Department to respond to that location a short time later after it was determined the man was deceased.

Monroe County Coroner said 46-year-old Cory Becker of Waterloo was pronounced dead at 9:35 a.m.

“On scene investigation and a rapid drug screen was conducted with a preliminary cause of death as an drug overdose,” Hill said.

The death continues to be investigated by the Monroe County Coroner’s Office and Waterloo Police Department.