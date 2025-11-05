Support in SNAP fight

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits came to an end with the close of October amid the federal government shutdown, though a pair of court orders prompted the Trump Administration to restart funding.

As SNAP may still experience a lull given the interruption in funding, measures are being taken to address the sudden end of food access at both the state and local level – though these efforts won’t be able to fully cover the loss of funding.

As previously reported, SNAP was set to lose federal funding Nov. 1. With the benefits administered by states, funding for the program comes entirely from the federal government.

In Illinois, $350 million in SNAP benefits are dispersed among roughly 1.9 million recipients. Locally, that number stands at around 5,000 with residents of Monroe and Randolph counties receiving these benefits through the Randolph County SNAP office.

A Nov. 3 article by Maggie Dougherty with Capitol News Illinois details how two federal judges issued separate rulings Friday ordering the Trump Administration to continue SNAP funding, setting a Monday deadline for the administration to decide whether the program would be fully or partially funded.

Further, the judges required the administration use emergency funds appropriated by Congress to pay for at least some benefits through November.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture told the judges Monday that $4.65 billion in emergency funds would be used to cover half of the usual benefits.

While this partial funding renewal offers some relief for SNAP recipients, benefits from the program have still come to a temporary halt – perhaps lasting weeks or months, per the USDA – as states update and disperse benefits, though the Illinois Department of Human Services reportedly expects funds to only be delayed by days or weeks.

Another Capitol News Illinois article from Oct. 28 by Ben Szalinski further details a lawsuit which Illinois recently joined against the Trump Administration over the halting of SNAP.

The lawsuit argues the USDA has money to continue paying benefits in November, adding Congress has appropriated contingency funds for emergencies such as a government shutdown that the department can use to continue funding SNAP.

Also, Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order allocating $20 million in state funding to Illinois’ seven food banks which supply over 2,600 food pantries throughout the state.

Among these food banks, the St. Louis Area Food Bank serves Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and a number of other neighboring counties in Illinois.

Half of this $20 million comes from the state’s Budget Reserve for Immediate Disbursements and Governmental Emergencies Fund, otherwise known as BRIDGE, while the remainder is from the IDHS.

Pritzker noted the federal government had shut down SNAP machines, preventing the state from depositing funds into SNAP accounts directly even if it were approved.

A number of food assistance advocates and state officials have acknowledged that the emergency state funds would not be enough to completely cover the loss of federal funds.

While the state government is seeking to provide some support for Illinois food pantries, Monroe County locals are also getting involved in keeping pantries stocked and preventing neighbors from going hungry.

Using revenue from the city’s video gambling fund, the Waterloo City Council on Monday approved direct monetary support to four pantries to purchase food items.

Waterloo is donating $3,500 each to the House of Neighborly Service and Hope Christian Church food pantries, plus $1,500 each to the Concord Presbyterian and Waterloo Senior Center food pantries.

The largest local business getting involved is Schnucks, which announced Thursday via Facebook that it is conducting a food drive through Nov. 11, encouraging folks to purchase and donate canned or packaged goods, other nonperishable groceries and necessities like toothpaste or deodorant.

Some hometown businesses are also offering generosity, with Mamma’s on Mill in Waterloo posting that starting Nov. 1, a single meat four-inch sandwich, cookie and bottle of water will be free for youngsters ages 4-15.

Hopskeller Brewing Company in Waterloo similarly posted on Facebook, saying locals who rely on SNAP benefits could show their EBT card and “one way or another, we’ll find a way to get you something during this shutdown.”