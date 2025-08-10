Sunday crash on I-255

Emergency personnel responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday to a multi-vehicle crash with possible injuries on I-255 westbound near milepost 5 not far from the Jefferson Barracks Bridge in Columbia.

The crash occurred shortly after a thunderstorm arrived in the area and with traffic on I-255 westbound slowed due to road work being conducted throughout the day just across the river in South St. Louis County. One of the vehicles came to rest in the grassy median.

There was no immediate word on the extent of possible injuries.