Emergency personnel responded about 11:35 a.m. Sunday to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 800 block of Floraville Road in Waterloo.

There was lane blockage as a result of the crash, which involved a mail truck. Traffic was reopened on Floraville Road shortly before 1 p.m.

Responding agencies included the Waterloo Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.

