Large fire in the bluffs near Prairie du Rocher

Republic-Times- March 22, 2026

Several fire departments responded to a large brush fire in the bluffs Sunday afternoon in the area of Carr Road just north of Prairie du Rocher village limits.

The fire was reported about 12:40 p.m., and was believed to have originated as a controlled burn.

The Illinois Department of National Resources Forestry Division was also called to assist in the firefighting efforts that were still ongoing as of 6 p.m.

The unseasonably warm weather on the second full day of spring – with highs in the 90s – prompted some mutual aid to prevent firefighters from experiencing heat exhaustion. Strong wind gusts and rough terrain also made firefighting efforts difficult.

Responding fire departments included Prairie du Rocher, Prairie Du Rocher, Maeystown, Red Bud, Valmeyer, Ellis Grove, Evansville, Waterloo and Chester.

In addition, Waterloo responded about 5:15 p.m. for a downed power pole that resulted in a brush fire in the area of 3300 KK Road east of Maeystown Road.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

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