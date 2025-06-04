Summer reboot | Marks’s Remarks

Are any of you like me and often get in a mundane rut?

When the days start to get a little longer and the weather reminds us that sunlight and vitamin D can make one perk up quite a bit, we start to think about pulling ourselves out of that rut.

I find myself getting in such a rut that I just go along with the flow and just seem to survive the days. I often forget to plan ahead, and I find myself hurrying out the door without my lunch or without taking my daily pills. I put shirts on that could probably use a run over with the iron. Sometimes, my hair stands up in weird places and I look like a mugshot.

So how do we get out of this daily rut? I was just thinking that I for sure need to be intentional about doing a better job scheduling. We adults in the house sat down and looked at the calendar, planned out all the day-to-day stuff, and included some down time in there. We tried to be proactive about meals, pill taking, setting out lunches and clothes and the needs of our dogs. We thought ahead about when the yard could be mowed or when the car would probably need gas.

Sometimes, it’s a lot easier if you plan everything to the tee.

Then there is the importance of reflection. It’s unrealistic to think I’m going to write in a diary/journal every day, so I try to spend some time reflecting on the day, especially during prayer time, and talk to God about what I’m grateful for. It’s amazing how much better your day goes, and how much easier it is to stay on top of things if you take a little time to think about what you are grateful for.

Think of three things a day. Write them down. Or tell someone. I’m telling you, it makes a difference.

Make a little list, whether in writing (I often text myself) or in your brain. What do you enjoy doing that you don’t do much of anymore? What are some things that seem to give you a peaceful feeling, settle your stomach, or make you relax?

I used to love to draw. I like to read, and I haven’t read much of anything since I retired from teaching, which is mind boggling to me. I like to exercise, but the part where I have to get from the house to the gym is the hard part.

So, I list those things and try to build them in, somehow, to my week. Sometimes it happens a few times during the week and sometimes it doesn’t.

When summer looms, it just seems like things should slow down a little, and often they do not. Therefore, as we head toward summer like gangbusters, I think this is a good time for a big reboot. I think it’s time to look at how we conduct our day and see if we can do a better job at taking care of ourselves and our families.

Somewhere along the lines, we have to get a handle on things enough that we are able to enjoy life rather than steamrolling through from one task to the next.

Summer seems like as good a time as any to do that.

So, here it is again: plan for things you enjoy, at least a few times a week. Think about what you are grateful for, every day. Don’t be afraid to plan your days out, listing even the littlest of things.

I’ll let you know how it goes for me.

On a different note, I need to tell you I love hearing your stories. People often email me with anecdotes, and I enjoy them very much.

Feel free to share your ideas for “rebooting” in the summer, or send me your summer stories: memories, funnies, etc.

My email is marksremarks10@gmail.com.