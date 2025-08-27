Student threat at RBHS

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office was notified last Wednesday of a potential threat made toward a Red Bud High School student.

Randolph County Sheriff Jarrod Peters said Thursday that, following an investigation, it was determined there was no immediate danger to the school but, out of a concern for safety, deputies joined the Red Bud Police Department for additional police presence at the school that day.

“We were informed that a student reported to a parent, and thankfully that parent called us, that a student at the lunch table mentioned it would be wise for those at the table not to come to school tomorrow,” Red Bud Superintendent of Schools Jonathan Tallman stated in an email last Wednesday night to parents. “We immediately contacted the sheriff’s department because it is not a student in town, and they went to the house. Our sheriff’s department… conducted a thorough investigation and no weapons were found. These situations are extremely frustrating, and I will pursue options with our state’s attorney because, frankly, I am sick and tired of claims and threats of violence that disrupt the learning environment.”