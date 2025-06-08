Fire destroys home south of Millstadt

Multiple departments responded to a fire with heavy flames and explosions shortly before 10:40 p.m. Saturday that destroyed a home in the 4700 block of Bohleysville Road near Arbor Ridge Drive in rural St. Clair County.

Responding agencies included the Waterloo, Columbia, Millstadt and Hecker fire departments in addition to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department. Monroe County Electric Cooperative was also requested to the scene, as was the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

“Everything is a total loss,” Waterloo Fire Chief Mike Lloyd said. “It was fully engulfed upon our arrival.”

The male occupant of the home was able to escape the fire. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment of unspecified injuries. He was believed to be in stable condition at last report, Lloyd said.

Waterloo firefighters returned to the scene twice on Sunday morning for separate rekindlings of the fire.

A cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time, Lloyd said.

