Structure fire in rural Waterloo

The Waterloo Fire Department and Monroe County EMS were paged just before 8 p.m. Friday for a report of an active structure fire in the ceiling of a residence in the 6000 block of Old Red Bud Road just south of Waterloo.

The Maeystown and Red Bud fire departments were paged for mutual aid assistance about 8:10 p.m. due to the heavy smoke presence, but the request was canceled a short time later as crews quickly brought the blaze under control.

All occupants were able to safely exit the residence.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.