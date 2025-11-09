Structure fire in rural Dupo

The Dupo, Millstadt, Columbia, Waterloo and Prairie du Pont fire departments responded along with Columbia EMS to a report of thick, black smoke in the 2200 block of Levin Crest Lane off Imbs Station Road in rural Dupo just before 9:45 a.m. Sunday.

An active structure fire was reported, and fire crews brought the blaze under control shortly after 10:30 a.m.

An initial search of the building was negative, and emergency personnel were later able to contact the homeowners, who had been at church when the fire started.

It was later learned the structure was a shed with a built-in living quarters that also housed a camper.

The structure and all contents of the shed were destroyed by the fire, according to CFD Chief Jim Broshears.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.