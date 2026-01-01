Structure fire at farm near Red Bud

Multiple departments responded shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday to a large machine shed fire at a farm in the 8500 block of LL Road north of Brickey Road near Red Bud in rural Monroe County.

The unoccupied structure was reported to be fully engulfed when the Red Bud Fire Department was first paged to the farm shortly after 4:50 p.m. The Hecker, Prairie du Rocher and Baldwin fire departments were requested to the scene for mutual aid.

Monroe County EMS also responded to the incident, but no injuries were reported.

Initial reports are that some small calves perished in the blaze.