Storm-related calls on Friday

Republic-Times- May 16, 2025
Clinton Guebert submitted this photo of large hail seen Friday in Red Bud.

The Columbia Fire Department joined other local agencies in responding to various calls as a storm rolled into the area about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The first call came in about that time in the 800 block of Rueck Road near Gateway Storage, as a tree fell onto a power line and caused sparking.

At about 2:40 p.m., Columbia firefighters responded to downed limbs on fire on wires near a transformer in the 200 block of West Viriginia Street.

At about 2:50 p.m. Columbia firefighters responded to a power pole and lines hanging low over the roadway on Bottom Road near DD Road.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the CFD responded to downed lines from a light pole at St. Paul Cemetery, 429 Beaird Street.

The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency was monitoring the area for storm damage on Friday, including a report of wind damage south of Maeystown.

Portions of Red Bud reportedly received hail near the size of golf balls.

Check for more updates as they become available.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Regional superintendent retiring

May 16, 2025

Drug overdose call near Hecker

May 16, 2025

Vehicle fire in Waterloo

May 15, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web