Storm-related calls on Friday

Clinton Guebert submitted this photo of large hail seen Friday in Red Bud.

The Columbia Fire Department joined other local agencies in responding to various calls as a storm rolled into the area about 2:30 p.m. Friday.

The first call came in about that time in the 800 block of Rueck Road near Gateway Storage, as a tree fell onto a power line and caused sparking.

At about 2:40 p.m., Columbia firefighters responded to downed limbs on fire on wires near a transformer in the 200 block of West Viriginia Street.

At about 2:50 p.m. Columbia firefighters responded to a power pole and lines hanging low over the roadway on Bottom Road near DD Road.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the CFD responded to downed lines from a light pole at St. Paul Cemetery, 429 Beaird Street.

The Monroe County Emergency Management Agency was monitoring the area for storm damage on Friday, including a report of wind damage south of Maeystown.

Portions of Red Bud reportedly received hail near the size of golf balls.

